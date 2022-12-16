Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies.

13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August.

OneSource is a magazine and print distributor setting up shop in Shawnee County after the city’s JEDO board approved incentives for the company earlier this week. City leaders expect the 35,000 sq. ft. processing center to bring 20 full-time jobs to the area, and an overall financial impact of $62 million.

