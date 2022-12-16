Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals

Cody is a five-month old kitten available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animals at Helping Hands Humane Society are getting a holiday treat.

Cody, a five-month old kitten, joined Emi Griess from the shelter to talk about Christmas for the Animals. Saturday morning, Dec. 17, shelter staff and special guests (including 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller) will serve a warm meal the shelter animals and present them a new toy. Emi plans to live-stream some of the fun on the Helping Hands Facebook page. It’s expected to start 11 a.m. or shortly after for anyone who’d like to watch!

HHHS also continue its Yappy Howlidays special! All dog adoption fees are $50 and all cat adoption fees are $25 through Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.
EPA: 4 mammals, 71 fish perish as result of Keystone Pipeline oil spill

Latest News

13 News at Six
Christmas at Gary's runs on select nights through Dec. 30
Gary’s gets all decked out for the Christmas season
Cody, a five-month old kitten, is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals
A home at 203 S. 5th in Burlington is lighting up the Christmas season for Coffey County-area...
Burlington home lights up Christmas for holidays