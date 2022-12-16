Chris Klieman named finalist for Bobby Dodd Trophy

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top head coach.

Joining Klieman on the list are fellow conference champion head coaches Willie Fritz (Tulane), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

“These five coaches have found a way to set themselves apart by guiding their programs to historic seasons during another exhilarating year of college football,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these men have left a significant mark on their respective universities, football programs and players, both on and off the gridiron, and truly embody all that this award stands for.”

Klieman is K-State’s first finalist for the award since Bill Snyder won it in 2012. He holds a 30-19 record in his four years with the Wildcats. Earlier this month, he led K-State to its first Big 12 title since 2012.

