Chris Jones added to Chiefs injury report with illness

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An illness that caused defensive tackle Chris Jones to miss practice Friday led the Kansas City Chiefs to add the defensive star to the injury report.

Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Along with his addition, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday this week. Toney hasn’t played since the Chiefs’ Week 11 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’ll just see how he made it through today and where we go from there,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Reid said he’s “leaning toward” not playing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was designated to return to practice after four weeks spent on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a right hand sprain and was listed on the injury report, but Reid said it was just tender and that Mahomes would play this week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
Dustin Greiner
Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
One person was taken into custody following a crash Friday morning near Interstate 470 and S.W....
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

Latest News

Washburn Linebacker Grant Bruner
Washburn LB named AP All-American
Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
No. 22 Jayhawks remain perfect, cruise past Tulsa
KPZ DeSoto vs Seaman (B)
KPZ Week 3: (B) DeSoto 57, Seaman 48
KPZ DeSoto vs Seaman (G)
KPZ Week 3: (G) DeSoto 34, Seaman 49
KPZ Clay Center vs Wamego
KPZ Week 3: (G) Clay Center 28, Wamego 59