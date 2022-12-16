Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public.

The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.

“The first two hours in the garage will be free parking so that people who are coming from lunch or dinner or grab a quick bite to eat or do some shopping will not have to pay. After that second hour, we will be charging for parking and the goal is to just recoup operating costs for the garage,” said Tucker

Aggieville employees, residents, and other frequent garage users will be able to purchase permits. Reserved parking will also be available for residents. People can pay using the pay stations in the garage, or through the “Park Mobile” app.

“Once you register your vehicle, you select your time, if you’re about to run out of your time the app will send you a notification asking you if you would like to renew your time so you can do it right there on your phone, you don’t have to worry about receiving a citation,” said Tucker.

The city also is launching a safe driver program which will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“The goal is to provide patrons in Aggieville the ability to park their vehicle long term in the garage, so if they’re coming out on a Friday or Saturday night they’re having a good time and they’re like maybe I might have had too much to drink you can leave your vehicle in the garage until 12 the next day. It’s a flat rate of eight dollars,” said Tucker.

Tucker said she hopes people take advantage of the safe driver program to reduce illegal driving.

“We like to be able to reduce the amount of DUIs that we have in the area and this program provides us the perfect opportunity to serve the public in that regard. Again they park their vehicle overnight, they get additional parking the next day so they don’t have to worry about moving their vehicle. We encourage people to use the program to their benefit,” said Tucker.

City officials also say that there may be changes coming to the parking garage downtown in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.