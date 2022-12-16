Burlington home lights up Christmas for holidays

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlington home is lighting up the Christmas season for Coffey County-area residents.

13 NEWS has received photos and information about the display, which will be lit up from 6 p.m. to sunrise each day until Christmas Eve at 203 S. 5th St. in Burlington.

This is the second year for the display, which features an appearance from Santa Claus each day from 7 to 8 p.m.

In addition to holiday lights, the display also features bubbles and snow.

Inflatables, the Grinch and a manger scene are among the featured items at the display.

The house has become a popular spot for area residents to see, and nearby streets are busy with traffic, especially on the weekends.

