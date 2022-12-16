Area students can stay warm this winter after KDOT, COMTO donate winterwear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park Central Elementary School students can now stay nice and warm this winter break after the Kansas Department of Transportation gave the students a winter donation. The students also received a visit from a renowned Kansas City mascot.

Representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation donated a pair of gloves and a winter hat for each 5th-grade student on Thursday, as well as a gift from KDOT and the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO). In fact, some of the teachers even received a gift certificate from the organizations.

COMTO is an organization that pushes for diversity and inclusion in the transportation industry nationally and locally, and KDOT is an official member.

According to Doria Watson, KDOT’s civil rights administrator, COMTO celebrated a week of giving back the week before. Like the previous year, COMTO selected a school to celebrate and donate winterwear to -- this year, COMTO chose Highland Park Central.

Watson also said that the two departments wanted to give back to the community, but KDOT and COMTO also wanted to encourage kids to consider a career in transportation.

“One of the things we want to do is make sure that these kids will begin to think about a non-traditional career in transportation, engineering, STEM careers, and oftentimes kids do not think about doing something they are not exposed to. So, if they are not exposed to those things, they will not think about that, so we want to make sure we take it into some of the low-income areas, into some of the non-traditional schools, and to some of those kids who maybe have never even thought about it as something they can do. We do various things throughout the year -- we do fundraisers, we do STEM camps, we do all kinds of things so that these kids understand that transportation has an array of an awesome, enormous amount of careers out there for them. There is no limit to what they can do and what they can be.”

After the kids received their hats and gloves, the KC wolf visited the school to talk to them and get them pepped up for the next year after the break.

Highland Park Central’s principal, Janna Abernathy, said the opportunity to meet the KC Wolf is an experience the kids deserve.

“These students, like any other students, deserve to have opportunities and experiences -- and not everyone gets to experience having KC wolf come, and meet and greet them, and shake their hands, so it’s good to have these kids see something outside this building,” said Abernathy. “He puts on a really good show for our students, and gets them ready for the new year, and continues strong.”

Highland Park Central Elementary will also have a holiday sing-along assembly Friday afternoon before the students are on break.

