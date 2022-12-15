Wednesday’s Child - Raymond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most kids have toys on their Christmas list, but our Wednesday’s Child this week has something more important. Raymond would like to have a loving, forever family.

16-year old Raymond is a handsome young man with such a great smile. Folks describe him as outgoing and personable. He loves to joke around and make people laugh.

Inside the house, he’s often watching funny shows and videos; or playing video games, building with Legos and working on small construction projects.

Outside the house, Raymond loves to play basketball and football, proudly wearing the jersey number of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The best game plan, for Raymond, centers around adoption. This teenage boy would love to have a forever family who has some knowledge of kids and trauma. They’d provide a patient and calm environment that offers structure, routine and finally a place to call home - not just for the holidays but always.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kid, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

