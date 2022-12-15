Washburn University hopes to announce new president in January

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hopes to have an agreement in place to announce a new president to replace retired Dr. Jerry Farley in January.

Washburn University says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that its Board of Regents has interviewed presidential candidates to take the place of Dr. Jerry Farley who retired on Sept. 30.

“We were impressed by the candidates and their interest in leading Washburn, I want to thank my fellow regents for their dedication and diligence in this challenging and important work,” said Shelly Buhler, Chair of the Washburn Board of Regents.

While the Board understands residents may be eager for news about who will replace Dr. Farley, it has asked for continued patience.

The Board noted that there is much to consider as it decides on a finalist and negotiates an agreement. It said it hopes to announce Farley’s replacement in January.

