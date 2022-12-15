Washburn Hall of Famer Billie Jean Moore dies

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn alumni and Title IX trailblazer Billie Jean Moore passed away at her home in California on Thursday at the age of 79.

Moore was the first coach in women’s basketball history to lead two teams from two different schools to national championships.

She coached at California State-Fullerton from 1969 to 1977 where she won the AIAW national title in 1970 in just her first year with the team.

“Moore was an early leader and a pioneer of Title IX,” said Washburn athletic director Loren Ferré. “While she was not a student-athlete at Washburn since women’s sports had not started, her love for sports and her pushing for changes helped pave the way for countless women’s student-athletes at Washburn and around the nation.” 

She went on to become the head coach at UCLA from 1977 to 1993 and win the AIAW national title in 1978. She amassed an overall college coaching record of 436-196.

In February 1991, Moore became the eighth Division I college women’s basketball head coach to reach 400 wins.

She was also the head coach for the first-ever United States Olympic women’s basketball team in 1976, and led the U.S. to win the silver medal. That team featured Pat Summitt, Ann Meyers Drysdale, and Nancy Lieberman. 

Moore was inducted into the Washburn Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.

