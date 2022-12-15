Washburn football earns All-American honors

Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. (Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Dec. 14, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a special season for two senior Ichabods, JJ Letcher Jr. and Grant Bruner.

The Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American team was announced as Bruner (Linebacker) and Letcher (Return Specialist) were selected to the first-team.

This is the first All-American nomination for Bruner at Washburn and this is Letcher’s seventh as an Ichabod. He picked as an D2CCA All-American first-team as a return specialist in 2021.

Bruner earned first-team all-MIAA and first-team D2CCA all-region honors at linebacker in 2022. He led the nation with 137 tackles including a nation-best 80 solo tackles averaging 12.5 tackles per game. His tackle total in 2022 of 137 is third on the Ichabod all-time single-season list and is assisted tackle total of 80 is third on the single season chart.

Letcher is the two-time MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year as well as a two-time first-team all-MIAA return specialist. Letcher averaged 26.0 yards per punt return on 11 attempts with two touchdowns. As for being a Wide Receiver, he led the MIAA in receiving with 80 receptions, 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns.

