Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah holding autograph session

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Do you want to get an autograph from Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, you have the chance to do so.

On Friday, Dec. 16 from four to six p.m. Vaughn and Uzomah will be signing autographs at Robbin Motor Company in Manhattan.

Prizes include:

A signed helmet from Vaughn

Multiple signed footballs and basketballs

A football headrest signed by Vaughn and Anudike-Uzomah

A team signed football

They will also have two signed jersey’s that will be given away.

