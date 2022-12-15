Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop

Passenger allegedly assaults officer
Shawna J. Rogers, Thomas W. Mangum
Shawna J. Rogers, Thomas W. Mangum(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested after drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop and the passenger allegedly assaulted an officer.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11, officials arrested Shawna J. Rogers, 34, and Thomas William Mangum, 59, both of Topeka.

Officials said they stopped a 2007 Kia Amanti for an alleged license tag violation near the intersection of 134th and Highway 75. During the stop, drugs were found and the passenger became combative.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Rogers - the driver - was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Meanwhile, officials arrested Mangum - the passenger - and booked him into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.

Both remain behind bars.

