TPS honors counselor recognized statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools honored one of its counselors who was recognized statewide for her efforts.

Mallory Jacobs is the lead elementary counselor for Topeka Public Schools, along with working as a counselor at Winston Elementary. Jacobs was named the Counselor of the Year by the Kansas Association of School Counselors. She says she’s just doing what she loves.

“The kids are the why, and they are fantastic,” Jacobs said. “Anything you can do to help with education is the foundation for learning, that is why I do what I do.”

Jacobs’ school surprised her with the announcement of the award during a school concert.

