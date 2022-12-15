Torgeson Electric set to expand in Capital City with expected $156 million impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $156 million economic impact is expected to grace the Capital City with a new Torgeson Electric expansion project.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization board approved an incentive agreement to help in the expansion of Torgeson Electric Company - an employee-owned, Topeka-based company that offers a variety of electrical services for commercial, industrial, civil and residential sectors.

“We are excited about this investment in our local economy and our ability to increase our overall capabilities,” said Jason Mack, president of Torgeson Electric Company. “This expansion will allow us to grow our talented roster of employee-owners, as we continue to promote electrical education, training, and career development. We would like to thank JEDO and the Greater Topeka Partnership for their support of our company and our industry.”

Previously called “Project Bolt,” JEDO indicated the expansion is expected to result in an estimated $156 million economic impact over the next decade with Torgeson projected to make a $7 million capital investment. The expansion will also create up to 44 new full-time jobs with an average salary of $40,000 plus benefits.

“Torgeson Electric is already well known in our community for the wonderful work they do,” said Aaron Mays, Shawnee County Commission chair. “With this expansion, they’re on track to help an even greater number of businesses, organizations and residents in the area bring their ideas to light.”

JEDO noted that the performance-based incentive for the project is up to $268,000 and results in a 322% return on investment.

“I’m pleased to see another local company expanding here at home,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “Torgeson Electric does great work. Their expansion and the local economic impact resulting from it are a big deal, as are the dozens of new jobs being created thanks to JEDO’s support.”

