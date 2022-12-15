Topeka United celebrates city’s diversity with multicultural holiday event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization wants to show the community how much we all have in common, even with our differences.

Topeka United hosted Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Event, an effort designed to display the spectrum of different culture and traditions present in the city. The event featured music and speakers for various traditions; from Christmas and Kwanzaa, to Islam, to mariachi; to give guests the opportunity to learn about something new.

Topeka United says it’s part of their larger goal to build relationships in the community.

“People need to get together,” Lisa Davis said. “There’s a song that says ‘if you want the world to be a better place to live in, you need to try a little love.’ So, if everybody tries a little bit, it could be a little bit better.”

You can learn more about the organization at TopekaUnited.org.

