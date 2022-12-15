Topeka man federally indicted for child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Department of Justice says a Topeka man has been indicted for child sex crimes.

Andrew Greeve, 20, was indicted on three counts of producing child pornography, one count of distribution, one count of receipt, one count of possession, and two counts of committing a sex offense as a registered offender.

The DoJ says the case was brought to them under Project Safe Childhood.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.