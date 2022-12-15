Topeka man federally indicted for child pornography

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning.(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Department of Justice says a Topeka man has been indicted for child sex crimes.

Andrew Greeve, 20, was indicted on three counts of producing child pornography, one count of distribution, one count of receipt, one count of possession, and two counts of committing a sex offense as a registered offender.

The DoJ says the case was brought to them under Project Safe Childhood.

