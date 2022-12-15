Topeka Festival Singers celebrate season with holiday concert

The Topeka Festival Singers will stage "Hope and Anticipation: A Holiday Concert" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Washburn's White Concert Hall
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers are getting you in the spirit of the season with their upcoming concert.

It’s called Hope and Anticipation: A Holiday Concert. Artistic director Dr. Brett Robison and Singers member and board president Grace Morrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down some of the fun and unique aspects of the show.

The concert is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Tickets will be available at the door.

