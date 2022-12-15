Thursday forecast: Staying cold to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the cold temperatures through Christmas Day including a dangerously cold airmass that will move in toward the end of next week leading up to Christmas. There are also a few chances for snow next week however it’s too far out to know how much to expect.

Taking Action:

With the cold sticking around for a while, make sure you’re practicing heat safety precautions to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well.

With a couple snow chances in the forecast, just a reminder that whenever we have snow to keep checking daily even the day of because the forecast can continue to change. You can look at a forecast 2 days before the event and think that’s how much we’re going to get but the day of can be completely different. We’re keeping you updated each day, make sure to do your part to check the forecast and as always if you have any questions reach out to us.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected to end the week with gusts 25-35 mph and highs stuck in the 30s even upper 20s Friday with wind chills as cold as the single digits in the morning especially Friday and Saturday morning. The good news is we’ll have sun this weekend with Sunday the nicest day of the next 8-10 days.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Flurries can’t be ruled out near the Nebraska border however impacts are not expected. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds W 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Some clearing possible in the evening before clouds increase again late. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds W 15-30 mph.

Temperatures will be cold both nights this weekend with highs in the low-mid 30s Saturday and gusts 25 mph with upper 30s-low 40s Sunday. Sunday’s winds will generally be 5-10 mph but a few gusts up to 20 mph can’t be ruled out.

Next week brings two rounds of cold air with frigid temperatures expected Thursday through Saturday with some moderation of temperatures but still remaining very cold Christmas Day. It is possible to be closer to the low teens if not stuck in the single digits for highs Friday and Saturday with lows near 0 if not below zero. Still some uncertainty on how cold it will be. As for snow there is a low chance Monday mainly south of I-70 with a better chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the rest of northeast Kansas.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.