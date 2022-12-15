Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants

Derek Frakes (left) Lance Schultz (right)
Derek Frakes (left) Lance Schultz (right)(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were recently arrested in Brown Co. after drug violations were found and warrants were discovered.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, it pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Juarez, 39, of Horton, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.

Officials did not disclose the time or location of this incident, however, they did say that Juarez was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A day later, around 8:15 p.m., officials said the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment at 110 S. 12th St. in Hiawatha. During the warrant, illegal drugs were found.

As a result, officials said Lance Schultz, 52, of Hiawatha, was arrested and booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony obstruction. Hiawatha Police assisted.

Lastly, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Sheriff’s Office said it conducted another traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Derek Frakes, 37, of Hiawatha. It did not disclose the time or location of this incident either.

As a result, Frakes was found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest. He was booked into jail on a felony Shawnee Co. probation violation warrant, a felony Brown Co. probation violation warrant and a misdemeanor Brown Co. failure to appear warrant.

