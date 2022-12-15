Superintendent of the Year to retire in 2023

Michael Argabright
Michael Argabright(Southern Lyon Co. Schools USD 252)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Superintendent of the Year Michael Argabright is set to retire in the summer of 2023.

The Emporia Gazette reports on Thursday, Dec. 15, that Southern Lyon Co. Schools USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright submitted his notice for retirement on Wednesday during a Board of Education meeting.

Argabright has worked in the district for more than 30 years and has led the district as superintendent for the last 16. He was also named Kansas Superintendent of the Year in 2022.

According to the Emporia Gazette, Argabright will fulfill the rest of his contract. His last day will be June 30, 2023.

“After 35 - 40 years working with kids and education, I just thought it was time, maybe, for some new energy in our district,” Argabright told The Gazette. “I think we’re in a good place and I look forward to doing something different.”

Argabright said he is not quite sure yet what he will do in his retirement. He did say, however, that he is willing to help the district find any new administrators during the transition period. He said the right candidate will show commitment to “moving the meter” with enhanced programming and fresh perspectives.

“This district is spread out over three communities and it just has to be the right fit,” Argabright said. “There’s some good candidates out there. I wanted our board to have time to have some applications so it wasn’t too late in the year.”

Argabright also told the Gazette that he is appreciative of all the relationships he has made in the district over the years.

“It’s been a privilege to be in this district as long as we’ve been here,” he said. “We had three kids that have graduated from this district and we’re very proud of that. There’s a lot of great people, so I’m thankful and grateful of the opportunities we’ve had and the people that we’ve got to work with.”

