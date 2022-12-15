Study finds Kansas one of states struggling least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas is one of the states where employers struggle the least to hire.

With labor force participation at 62.1% - one of the lowest rates in decades - personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it released its updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

In order to see where employers may struggle the most, WalletHub said ti compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the past 12 months.

The report ranked Kansas 36th overall - the higher the number, the fewer employers seem to struggle - with a job openings rate for the last month of 6.2% and a job openings rate for the past 12 months of 6.52%.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 43rd overall with a job openings rate of 5.8% for the past month and 6.81% for the past year.

Meanwhile, Missouri ranked 30th overall with a job openings rate in the past month of 6.2% and a job openings rate in the past 12 months of 6.93%.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 19th overall with a job openings rate of 6.8% for the past month and 6.99% for the past year.

Lastly, Colorado ranked 14th overall with a job openings rate of 7% in the past month and 7.29% in the past year.

According to the report, the locations where employers seem to struggle the least include:

New York Washington, D.C. Connecticut New Jersey Florida

The report found the states where employers struggle the most include:

Alaska Georgia Montana Louisiana New Mexico

To see where other states fall, click HERE.

