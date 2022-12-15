Shawnee Co. reminds residents of first half tax deadline

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials have reminded residents of the Dec. 20 deadline for first-half property taxes.

Shawnee County officials have reminded residents that the first-half property tax payments deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Officials noted that taxes are required to be made via mail, drop box, online or in person.

To avoid interest, the County said tax payments by mail are required to be postmarked on or before Dec. 20.

The County noted that if the first half of 2022 personal property taxes are not paid by Dec. 20, the taxes will become due in full.

To pay taxes and delinquent tax years, click HERE.

For 2022 tax information for Shawnee Co., click HERE.

