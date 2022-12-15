Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost.

At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later.

Commissioners also approved rate increases, effective February 1, 2023, which will allow customers to opt out of curbside recycling.

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers in the city of Topeka will pay $22 a month, up from $20.22. Those outside the city will go from $21.52 to $23.

Curbside recycling will cost an additional $3.50 a month. Sutton said the county will release information on how customers can opt out in January.

Sutton said the delay in implementing the increases and signing the longer-term contract will allow for staff to get the billing changes and processes in place.

The county said increases were necessary in order to offset the cost of services. For recycling, the new contract calls for higher payments to Waste Management.

During the extension, Sutton said the county will pay WM a processing fee of $139 per ton, as opposed to the current fee of $59.03 per ton. The new longer contract still under consideration would make it $149 per ton.

For comparison, Sutton said solid waste paid $4,449.30 for recycling services in November. Under the new contract, the bill would have been $62,835.50.

In an interview last week on Eye on NE Kansas, commissioner Kevin Cook said the county was taking a serious cost/benefit look at the recycling issue. He noted 46 percent of what county residents put in their bins was considered contaminated for issues ranging from being too dirty to being an unacceptable material. Cook said any continued program must include educational efforts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
FILE
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses

Latest News

Health officials hear about health coalition’s community health plan at summit
Health officials hear about health coalition’s community health plan at summit
Local health officials gathered at Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods’ action summit to hear its...
Health officials hear about health coalition’s community health plan at summit
Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
FILE
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans