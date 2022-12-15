Sen. Moran sponsors leglsation in effort to resettle refugees from Afghanistan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has sponsored legislation in an effort to resettle refugees from Afghanistan.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that he has sponsored the Afghan Adjustment Act which has also been sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.).

“The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a dark day in American history,” Moran said. “The rushed and chaotic evacuation from Kabul resulted in the deaths of American servicemembers and stranded thousands of our Afghan allies behind enemy lines. For two decades countless Afghans stood by our servicemembers and risked their lives and their families’ lives to support our troops in Afghanistan. Veterans of the Afghan War are now calling for Congress to provide safety and certainty for their allies and friends who assisted them in battle. We must answer that call and establish a pathway for our Afghan partners to begin a new life. This legislation will put a program in place to protect our national security while also keeping our promise to those who risked their lives for America.”

After U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan, Moran noted that the country fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, 2021, which resulted in a humanitarian and global security crisis. In the months that followed, thousands of Americans, Afghans and foreign nationals sought refuge from the Taliban. The U.S. helped evacuate thousands of people to other countries.

“As a constituent and Afghan veteran, I applaud Sen. Moran for endorsing the Afghan Adjustment Act,” said 1SG (ret.) Slade Deister, from Leavenworth. “I am grateful that he has listened to veterans, and this is a critical piece of legislation that supports our nation’s veterans and warfighters by ensuring that we honor our allies during America’s longest war. If Congress does not act to support its allies by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act, potential allies in future combat zones are going to be less likely to support the U.S. mission after seeing our Afghan partners abandoned.”

Moran indicated that the legislation would establish a task force to develop and implement a strategy to support Afghans who were left behind or outside of the U.S. and are eligible for SIV status as well as require the Department of State to respond to congressional inquiries about SIV applications.

The Senator said the bill would also allow Afghans on humanitarian status who submit to additional vetting to apply for permanent legal status. For these Afghans, he said the primary options under current law to gain permanent states are through the asylum system or the SIV process.

Lastly, Moran noted the move would expand the SIV program to include previously committed groups which include the Female Tactical Teams of Afghanistan, the Afghan National Army Special Operations Command, the Afghan Air force and the Special Mission Wing of Afghanistan.

Moran indicated that the legislation has been endorsed by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Veterans for American Ideals, With Honor Action and the Association of Wartime Allies.

