Scholar Athlete of the Week: Adisyn Caryl

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Adisyn Caryl of Topeka High School.

Caryl plays Softball, Tennis and Softball for the Trojans. She’s a part of American Field Service, NEHS, MU Alpha Theta, Spirit Club and Interact Club.

She plans on attending the University of Illinois where Caryl plans on majoring in Spanish and Elementary Education. She also maintains a 4.47 GPA.

