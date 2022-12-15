Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
FILE
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The Federal Reserve, led by Jerome Powell, has been increasing interest rates to bring...
How Fed’s series of rate hikes could affect your finances
JEDO
New print distributor looks to set up shop in Shawnee Co. with $62 million impact
Manhattan deck fire
Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan
Topeka shooting
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
Aldersgate Village
Aldersgate to open new residences, breaks ground on 13 new homes