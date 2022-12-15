One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting at the Brentwood Apartments.

The Topeka Police Dept. says the shooting happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD says the shooting was related to another report of gunfire in the 4400 block of 34th St. The suspect was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public.

