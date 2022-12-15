North Lawrence camp to remain open through March 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In an effort to keep residents warm, the City of Lawrence said the North Lawrence campsite will remain open through March 12, 2023.

The City of Lawrence says in response to concerns expressed by those who have been living at the temporary support site established over the summer, it has committed to the site’s operation through March 12, 2023.

The City indicated that individuals who stay at the site will be able to choose to shelter at the Winter Emergency Shelter on cold nights as shelter space allows. The WES will also remain open through March 12.

City officials said they will work to accommodate a variety of personal needs for those experiencing homelessness. This has and will continue to drive their decisions. With their recent effort to keep people in warm and safe environments, they said they do recognize that they have lost sight of this guiding principle.

City officials also noted that they erred in not communicating significant changes to programs and approaches in advance and have apologized for the concerns the move created. They said the team has worked hard and has the best intentions to help the most vulnerable members of the community.

The City said this is complex and difficult work that requires continued evaluation and adjustments. Though it said it understands the mistake damaged trust, it said it hopes consistent progress driven by values will be evident over time. It also hopes to earn back the trust of those it serves and community members who are crucial to its success.

In recognition of dropping temperatures, city officials said staff will prioritize efforts to support the WES and the next steps on the longer-term support site or sites. They said they will also evaluate budget resources to ensure the City can adequately support the ambitious programs.

