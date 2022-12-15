New print distributor looks to set up shop in Shawnee Co. with $62 million impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new print distributor is looking to set up shop in Shawnee Co. with a $62 million economic impact.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s Joint Economic Development Organization says it approved an incentive agreement to help the expansion of OneSource Distributing LLC - a magazine and print publications distributor who wants to set up shop in Shawnee Co.

“I would like to thank GO Topeka and JEDO for their interest in our company, and for their meaningful financial gesture in supporting our move to Topeka,” said Tom Tarbert, president and owner of OneSource Distributing. “We know Topeka is an excellent location for our business activities, both in terms of local infrastructure and business support. Geographically, we will also be ideally situated. Our team looks forward to engaging with the warm, intelligent and industrious citizens of Topeka, alongside our future employees in the area.”

Previously referred to as “Project Pages,” JEDO indicated the expansion is expected to result in a $62 million impact over the next decade. The expansion will create up to 20 new full-time jobs with an average salary of $40,000 and benefits.

“I’m excited to welcome a new business to our community,” said Aaron Mays, Shawnee County Commission chair. “Companies are starting to notice how great of a place Topeka/Shawnee County is to do business. OneSource standing up operations here is a testament to that.”

JEDO noted that the incentive for this project is up to $100,000 which has resulted in a 61% return on investment.

“Another company coming to Topeka! That’s great news for our community,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “OneSource is creating new jobs and economic opportunities in the area, and I’m excited to see the impact they make locally.”

