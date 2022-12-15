Morris Co. officials search for those behind dead calves, goats thrown off bridge

Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County officials are searching for those responsible for dead calves and goats that have been thrown off a local bridge.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it needs the public’s help to identify those who are “disposing” of calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S. 1400 Rd. - just south of Helmick Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the crime of unlawful disposal includes anyone who puts dead animals in any well, spring, brook, branch, river, creek, pond, road, street alley and any lane, lot, field, or meadow unowned by the person or on any public property. The misdemeanor crime comes with a $500 penalty.

Officials indicated that those who do need to dispose of a dead animal should do so through burial, incineration, delivery to a packing house refuse at a disposal plant, substation, rendering plant or a licensed facility.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

