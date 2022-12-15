Memphis organization details what to do before, after Jayhawks take the field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For those headed out of state to catch the Jayhawks take on the Razorbacks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, a Memphis organization has detailed what to do before and after the game.

Memphis Travel says for those headed to the Home of Blues, Soul and Rock ‘n’ Roll for the University of Kansas AutoZone Liberty Bowl game against the University of Arkansas on Dec. 28 it has created a travel guide for activities to do before and after the Jayhawks take the field.

The organization said Memphis has fun for the whole family, from world-famous music and barbecue to the legendary Beal St. there are many reasons it has been named to Conde Nast’s list of 23 global destinations to visit in 2023.

Memphis Travel indicated that those going bowling can ring in the New Year on Beale St. with the biggest party of the year. Tens of thousands of people will gather in the iconic street’s bars and restaurants to count down to 2023. The famous blues alley is one of the most iconic streets in the nation and boasts more than 20 music venues, bars and restaurants with a rich history.

Sports fans alike can also catch the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day at FedEx Forum. The youngest team in the NBA - led by Ja Morant - will play at home on both days against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings. The stadium is conveniently located next to Beale St.

The organization noted that fans can also get a dose of Memphis music history with a tour of Graceland - Elvis Presley’s sprawling 14-acre estate - tour Sun Studio and visit the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. The city also boasts the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum.

In honor of the Bowl game, Memphis Travel said a signature event ahead of every AutoZone Liberty Bowl will bring Jayhawks and Razorbacks fans to Beale St. for the annual parade. Floats, marching bands and more will move along the historic street at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The organization indicated that Memphis also has more than 100 barbecue joints. From smoke shakes to line-out-the-door landmarks and new-generation haunts, the city is known as the barbecue capital of the world. Everyone has a different favorite, but hot spots include The Rendezvous, Central BBQ, The Bar-B-Q Shop, Tops BBQ, Payne’s BBQ or Cozy Corner BBQ. Fans can also catch some wings at one of the more than 200 hot wing spots.

The city also boasts around a dozen breweries and distilleries with Tennessee Whiskey. With breweries walkable from Beale St. and in eclectic neighborhoods, Memphis Travel said sports fans can enjoy of the city’s craft brews.

For the first time since prohibition, the organization said Memphis has once again started to produce Tennessee Whiskey. It said Old Dominick Distillery - located in the heart of downtown - specializes in Tennessee Whiskey, gins, bourbons, vodkas and the unique Memphis Toddy.

Memphis Travel said fans can also visit one of the largest pyramids in the world - the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid is one of the most immersive retail experiences in the world. In addition to outdoor gear, it said the store includes a 103-room hotel with treehouse cabins at Big Cypress Lodge, 600,000 gallons of water with over 1,800 fish, a cypress swamp with alligator pools and duck aviaries and a breathtaking observation deck atop the 32-story steel pyramid.

The organization also touted the Memphis Zoo where visitors can get nose-to-nose with polar bears and splashed by sea lions. It is also one of the few places in the nation to visit giant pandas and explore the sights of Yellowstone at the Teton Trek exhibit. Additional family fun includes the Fire Museum and Children’s Museum.

Lastly, Memphis Travel said sports fans will have the chance to visit the world’s most famous ducks at the Historic Peabody Hotel. The Peabody Ducks add a unique touch and every morning and evening visitors can see the ducks march the red carpet in the lobby of the hotel. Duck marches are daily at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. as they come and go from the $100,000 marble rooftop home.

