Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase.

Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed east on S.W. 10th when the driver experienced a medical condition.

The car left the street to the right -- or south -- side, striking a light pole before it veered across both lanes of traffic and came to rest on the north side of 10th.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation, police said.

A woman in the car was reported uninjured.

