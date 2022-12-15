Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka

One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase.

Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed east on S.W. 10th when the driver experienced a medical condition.

The car left the street to the right -- or south  --  side, striking a light pole before it veered across both lanes of traffic and came to rest on the north side of 10th.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation, police said.

A woman in the car was reported uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
FILE
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
Brentwood Apartments
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses

Latest News

FILE
Shawnee Co. reminds residents of first half tax deadline
Washburn University
Washburn University hopes to announce new president in January
FILE - U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal
Sen. Moran sponsors leglsation in effort to resettle refugees from Afghanistan
Phil covers crash
Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka