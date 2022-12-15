Man charged with child sex crimes for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with child sex crimes for the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that he has filed criminal charges against Dustin M. Greiner for the sexual abuse of a minor.

On Dec. 10, DA Kagay indicated that law enforcement was called to a local hospital with reports of an 8-year-old girl who had been brought in to report sexual abuse. An investigation into the allegations resulted in Greiner’s arrest later that day.

Kagay said his office has now filed criminal charges of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy against Greiner. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. His case has been set for a scheduling conference at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information related to this crime has been asked to immediately report it to the Topeka Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.