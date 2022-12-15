Legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority.

State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, told 13 NEWS on Thursday that the plan has been several years in the making.

Claeys said only five individuals graduated on Wednesday in KHP’s latest training class. The numbers have “precipitously” dropped since they were at record highs in 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, he said, six KHP officers have retired or resigned in the past 15 days.

The latest class of trainees, he said, isn’t enough to fill the vacancies that have occurred the past 15 days.

He said each graduating class should have 40 to 50 members, noting the shortfall could lead to dangers on Kansas highways as not enough troopers are available to enforce driving under the influence infractions or speed offenses.

Claeys said he believes a change in leadership is needed at the KHP. However, he said, Gov. Laura Kelly, who was re-elected to a second term in November, has been unwilling to replace Col. Herman Jones, whom she appointed to the post in 2019.

Claeys said if no changes in leadership are made in the next month, the Republican lawmakers will begin efforts to move the KHP superintendent’s position to the AG’s office.

Should that materialize and Kelly veto the bill, Claeys said, Republicans have a super-majority and could over-ride the veto.

He said he believed some Democratic lawmakers also aren’t pleased with the KHP’s direction at present, noting this is “not a partisan issue.” He said a similar situation with KHP leadership occurred in 2015 under former Gov. Sam Brownback. The KHP superintendent at that time was replaced.

13 NEWS requested an interview on Thursday with Jones. However, a KHP spokeswoman said Jones wasn’t available.

Meanwhile, 13 NEWS also tried unsuccessfully to get comment on the matter from Democratic lawmakers.

Sean McCauley, attorney for the Kansas State Troopers Association, said in an email sent to 13 NEWS on Thursday the organization agreed with Claeys “that there is much-needed change at the highest levels of the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Agency continues to lose fantastic employees who have left because they have grown weary of the direction of the KHP under the current leadership.“

McCauley added, “The KHP has lost so many qualified law enforcement officers and civilians that it is going to take years to repair the damage that has been done. The time for action is now. We still call upon Governor Kelly to intervene and make those necessary changes herself. But if she fails to take such necessary action, the KSTA will carefully review any option to effectuate change, whether that is removing the appointment from the Governor or other possible legislative remedies.”

