KU to hold celebration of life for football legend John Hadl

FILE - Los Angeles Rams football player John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams football player John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He was 82. The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death at the wishes of his family in a statement. No cause was given. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will host a celebration of life for Lawrence native and football legend John Hadl.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department says at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, it will host a celebration of life for football legend John Hadl at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr.

Instead of flowers, KU has indicated that the family has requested contributions be made in Hadl’s name to the John Hadl Football legacy Fund in care of KU Endowment.

Hadl, a Lawrence native and football legend, passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 82.

Hadl is best known for his time as a Jayhawk and a San Diego Charger. He had a 16-year career in the NFL and went on to coach football - leading the Jayhawks to the ‘81 Hall of Fame Bowl.

His legacy was honored in 2020 with the unveiling of his statue outside the Anderson Family Football Complex - one of only two Jayhawks to be commemorated.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
FILE
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Michael Argabright
Superintendent of the Year to retire in 2023
FILE
Group urges AG to investigate Department of Commerce open records violations
FILE
Memphis organization details what to do before, after Jayhawks take the field
Derek Frakes (left) Lance Schultz (right)
Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants