Kansas lawmakers discuss effects of passing medical marijuana

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers met again Thursday to iron some of the finer details in getting medical marijuana legislation across the finish line.

The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana brought data and research to respond to several concerns brought up in previous meetings. Those included possession limitations, potential state revenue, and compliance with other government policies and programs.

The committee says the real hurdle is getting it through the Senate.

“They’re going through a lot of changes right now, and I’m not too sure this is an issue that is a priority for them,” Rep. Christina Haswood said. “But I know Kansans have been very loud that they want us to pass medical marijuana in the Legislature.”

“The bill we had was about 85 percent complete, there’s a bout 15 percent of the things that we didn’t have in there, but they’re pretty important,” Sen. Jim Olson, the committee chair, said.

The Kansas House did pass a medical marijuana bill last year, but it fell short in the Senate.

