Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

By Alex Carter
Dec. 15, 2022
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas was driving westbound on Metropolitan Avenue in a Nissan Altima. At the intersection of South 32nd St., she struck a slope in the roadway which caused her to lose control of the car and drive off the road and into the wall of a nearby house.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash log indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

