Health officials hear about health coalition’s community health plan at summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local health officials gathered at Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods’ action summit to hear its 2023 to 2025 community health improvement plan.

HHN is a community coalition with the purpose of mobilizing our community to take action on multiple health priorities, and the alliance released its plan for the community’s health. On Thursday, members of the Shawnee County Health Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, and the United Way of Greater Topeka gathered at HHN’s annual action summit to hear more about the plan, so each department and organization can ensure the health of county residents.

“We are re-energizing the group, getting everyone back together, talking about health outcomes in Shawnee Co., and the work that we plan to do moving forward to improve those,” said Sarah Karns, the Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods director. “I think this work has to be about partnership, and so getting everyone together is really necessary, and making those partnerships happen, and building relationships so that the work can get done.”

HHN usually holds its action summit every year so officials can discuss improvements for the county’s health matters annually.

