Group urges AG to investigate Department of Commerce open records violations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One group has urged the Kansas Attorney General to investigate the Department of Commerce and possible open records violations.

The Americans For Prosperity Foundation - Kansas says that on Tuesday, Dec. 13, it filed a Kansas Open Records Act complaint against the Department of Commerce after it failed to provide documents requested more than a year prior. It said the requested records regard the Sales Tax and Revenue Bond program.

AFPF indicated that the 2021 KORA request sought access to all internal or external studies or reports, project feasibility studies and emails about the STAR Bond program. While KDOC did provide small batches of the request several months later, it has yet to provide the final batch of records and instead has extended its response deadline 11 times.

The organization noted that the final set of records should include emails sent to or from Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland and his chief of staff bout STAR Bonds. It said the Department has not offered any detailed explanation for the delay.

Along with demanding that the Department provide those emails, AFPF also said it has requested that the Attorney General’s office open an investigation into how KDOC responds to KORA requests - including its own request.

AFPF indicated that this is not the first time complaints have been made about how the Department handles KORA requests related to economic development programs.

“It shouldn’t take more than a year to access public records from a state agency running a corporate welfare program with over $1 billion worth of bonds,” said AFPF-KS State Director Elizabeth Patton. “If Commerce is slow-walking KORA request responses because of perceived political sensitivities, it should be held accountable.”

The organization noted that STAR Bonds are a corporate welfare program that allows private development projects to be financed by government bonds backed by taxpayers. It said sales taxes related to the development are used to repay the bonds.

AFPF said there is little evidence that STAR Bonds are effective at accomplishing stated objectives like increasing state tourism.

The organization said an audit by the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit raised concerns about the projects funded by STAR Bonds and the potential harm to taxpayers. It said the audit found only 3 of the 16 STAR Bond projects reviewed met the tourism metrics for the program. It also said previous studies have questioned the claims of job creation from the program.

13 NEWS has reached out to both Governor Laura Kelly’s Office and the Department of Commerce, however, as of Thursday, neither has responded.

To read the full KORA complaint, click HERE.

