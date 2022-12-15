EPA: 4 mammals, 71 fish perish as result of Keystone Pipeline oil spill

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Four mammals and 71 fish have reportedly perished as a result of the Keystone Pipeline oil spill as more than 5,500 barrels of oil have been recovered.

The Environmental Protection Agency says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that staff remains on-site at the Keystone Pipeline rupture and oil leak near Washington. Response crews continue to focus on cleanup and recovery efforts in Mill Creek and additional equipment like heated skimmers, diaphragm pumps and additional frac tanks are en route.

The EPA also noted that crews are preparing for colder weather that could have a negative impact on oil recovery.

As of Wednesday, the Agency indicated that a total of 414 workers were on the scene. This includes personnel from the EPA, PHMSA, state and local agencies, TC Energy and TC Energy contractors.

As of Thursday, the EPA said crews have recovered 5,567 barrels - 233,814 gallons - of the 14,000 barrels of oil released into the creek. It said this includes 5,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated soil and 9 cubic yards of oily solids.

Response statistics also show that four mammals and 71 fish have died as a result of the oil spill. Wildlife assessment crews continue their assessment and observations of impacted wildlife. All deceased and impacted wildlife are being assessed by biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The EPA noted it has received various inquiries about the nature of the oil that was leaked from the Keystone Pipeline. It said the material discharged from the pipeline was diluted bitumen - a heavy crude oil.

On Wednesday, TC Energy said it has restarted part of the pipeline that has remained unaffected by the Washington Co. leak.

This has been dubbed the largest on-land oil spill in nearly a decade.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.