Crews extinguisher apartment deck fire

Manhattan Firefighters worked to put out a fire last night on the deck of an apartment complex.
(Submitted)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Manhattan Firefighters worked to put out a fire last night on the deck of an apartment complex.

They were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 18-32 Claflin road.

They say five people were home at the time, but escaped with no injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the deck fire quickly.

Manhattan fire investigators determined the cause was accidental.

The fire caused 10-thousand dollars in damage.

