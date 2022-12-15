Crews extinguisher apartment deck fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Manhattan Firefighters worked to put out a fire last night on the deck of an apartment complex.

They were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 18-32 Claflin road.

They say five people were home at the time, but escaped with no injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the deck fire quickly.

Manhattan fire investigators determined the cause was accidental.

The fire caused 10-thousand dollars in damage.

