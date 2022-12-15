Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka

Demolition was taking place Thursday at a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka where a new restaurant is planned.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant.

Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.

The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed in 2015.

The building also has served as a hub for the city’s bus service and also once was the site of a Helzberg jewelry store. It originally was the location of the Topeka State Bank.

In August, the Topeka City Council unanimously approved demolishing the building, which is owned by AIM Strategies, the development group behind Iron Rail, The Pennant and the Cyrus Hotel downtown.

Owner Cody Foster previously told 13 NEWS the group plans to build a new, two-story Ta Co restaurant at the location. The proposed new restaurant will feature a rooftop deck.

AIM Strategies opened the original Ta Co. at 8th and Massachusetts streets in Lawrence before it closed this past May.

The city council needed to approve the building demolition because of its location in a historic district.

report from the city planning department said the building has major structural issues, and demolition is the most feasible option.

The planning department said the building had major water damage to the foundation, and existing roof joists and supporting steel frames would be unable to support an occupied second floor and roof.

It wasn’t immediately known when the new restaurant is scheduled to open.

