75-year-old driver seriously injured after hitting semi with her SUV

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old driver was seriously injured after she hit a semi-truck with her SUV.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 224 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-SUV collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Land Rover Evoque driven by Leigh Jackson, 75, of Kansas City, had been headed west on the interstate alongside a 2003 International semi-truck driven by William Christian, 65, of Kansas City.

According to KHP, Jackson hit the trailer of the semi-truck with her SUV and went into the north ditch.

Officials noted that Jackson was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also indicated that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

