$470K+ invested to fight climate change, expand clean energy access in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has invested more than $470,000 to fight climate change and expand clean energy access in Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it will invest a total of $479,553 in critical infrastructure to fight climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural Kansas.

“Rural Kansans are on the front lines of climate change,” USDA Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis said. “USDA Rural Development is expanding access to renewable energy infrastructure, creating good jobs and saving people money on their energy costs.”

The USDA indicated that the Rural Energy for America Program helps farmers, businesses and entrepreneurs buy and install renewable energy systems and make improvements to energy efficiency. It reflects the many ways it helps agricultural producers and rural small business owners lower energy costs.

Location Project Total Sabetha Dairy operator Anity Rokey will purchase and install a 29-kilowatt ground-mounted solar array to save an estimated 194,147 kWh per year - enough to power 19 homes. Rokey currently has three full-time employees and 6 part-time employees. $66,620 Peabody Agriculture operation Merlen Corporation will buy and install a 12.5 kW roof-mounted solar array to generate 13,745 kWh per year - enough to power one home. Merlen Corporation has one employee. $5,519 Garden Plain F2F Butcher and Processing LLC will purchase and install a 7 kW roof-mounted solar array to generate 10,481 kWh per year - enough to power one home. F2F has one employee. $9,340 Galena Grain farmer John Hutto will purchase and install a new grain dryer to save 20,339 kWh per year - 16.63% of the installation’s energy usage and is enough to power one home. Hutto currently has 12 part-time and seasonal employees. $49,698 Scammon Mid America Pipe Fabricating and Supply Co. Inc. will purchase and install two 15 kW wind turbines to produce 86,410 kWh per year - 25.8% of its energy usage and enough to power 7 homes. Mid America Pipe Fabricating has 140 employees. $49,975 Meade Meade Thriftway will purchase and install a 102.34 kW photovoltaic solar system to save $17,188 in energy costs and generate 157,195 kWh - 28% of its annual usage and enough to power 14 homes. Employee information is unavailable. $42,318 Norwich Norwich Fresh Market will purchase and install a piece of new refrigeration equipment to save 39,292 kWh - 29.61% of its energy usage and enough to power three homes. The market has 6 employees. $9,808 Greeley Co. Verdell Young & Son will purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine to save $4,219 and generate 39,685 kWh - enough to power more than three homes. $16,679 Tonganoxie Deer Ridge Estate LLC will purchase and install a 54.75 kW rooftop photovoltaic solar system to save $4,437 and generate 82,443 kWh - enough to power more than seven homes. Deer Ridge has one employee. $37,463 Shawnee Olympic Car Wash of Shawnee Inc. will install nine 23.5 kW solar arrays at its grain farm in Wheeler Co., Neb., to save $17,686.19 and generate 317,241 kWh - enough to power 29 homes. $121,410 Shawnee Olympic Car Wash of Shawnee Inc. will install nine more energy-efficient electric irrigation motors at its business in Wheeler Co., Neb., to save $63,029.19 and replace 1,143,707 kWh or 75.36% of the company’s energy use per year - enough to power 105 homes. $70,323

The USDA also announced it will make $300 million available under the program to expand renewable energy. This includes $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act. The deadline to apply is March 31. Applications for technical assistance are due Jan. 31. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted all year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.