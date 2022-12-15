$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.

Gov. Kelly said the funding’s goal is to solve the “last mile” of broadband needs in critical areas. She said the targeted counties have as few as five locations per square mile, which - until now - has prevented companies from investing resources to deliver a quality broadband option. The program provides the funding needed to implement broadband in these areas.

“By connecting nearly 4,200 more Kansas homes, businesses, and schools to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our goal of giving every Kansan a connection to the world,” Kelly said. “This funding knocks down a barrier for Kansans looking to participate in the digital economy, access telemedicine, and take advantage of online education.”

Kelly indicated that the program is the result of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s approval of Kansas’ Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund broadband infrastructure plan. She said the federal program is a $10 billion initiative available to states, territories, and tribal governments under the program and was awarded $83.5 million.

The Governor noted that the program opportunity resulted in 141 applications from providers who requested a total of $693 million in funds to build out broadband infrastructure across the Sunflower State.

“The Capital Projects Fund program provides the funding necessary for providers to connect Kansans located in some of the most underserved areas of our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We will continue to work with partners across Kansas to ensure all communities have the high-speed broadband they need to compete and succeed.”

Once matching funds from service providers are included, Kelly said the total broadband investment in Phase 2 will surpass $30 million.

“The Capital Projects Fund represents the largest grant opportunity to date from the Office of Broadband Development,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “We are excited about partnering with providers to make a positive impact in communities that have fallen in the digital divide.”

Grant awardees are as follows:

Company Service Location Award IdeaTek Finney, Haskell, Scott and Seward counties $7,943,385 to connect 1,121 premises KwiKom Franklin, Lyon and Osage counties $1,810,941 to connect 1,333 premises Mokan Dial Franklin Co. $6,948,173 to connect 663 premises PGB Fiber, LLC Finney Co. $1,811,463 to connect 137 premises S&T Communications Wallace Co. $997,844 to connect 118 premises WTC Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Shawnee counties $3,599,749 to connect 814 premises

