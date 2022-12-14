Wednesday night forecast: Windy and cold all week long

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wind chills tomorrow morning will be freezing cold feeling like the teens through the morning. High temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid 30s with breezy west winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20 Thursday afternoon. The cold weather pattern is here to stay with each day leading into next week continuing to be cold in the mid 30s.

Taking Action:

Keep checking the forecast daily as there remains some uncertainty about next week’s weather pattern including if and when we might get snow as well as how cold it will be. With the cold sticking around for a while, make sure you’re practicing heat safety precautions to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well.

Tonight: While some clearing is possible during the evening, clouds will increase by sunrise. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds W 15-30 mph. A few flurries can’t be ruled out in extreme northeast KS in the afternoon however no impacts are expected.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through Friday before we see more sun than clouds over the weekend. Despite the added sunlight our temperatures will still be cold with Canadian air continuing to be pulled in by northwest winds. Winds will be breezy through the weekend at 10 to 20 mph. We may see a slight “warmup” by Sunday with temperatures around 40 degrees, but the winds will make it feel like the 30s.

We begin next week cold in the low 30s still and overnight lows Sunday night and Monday night in the low 20s and teens. Monday and Tuesday afternoons will both be around freezing with Tuesday being the colder of the two.

We continue to track a chance for beyond freezing cold weather for the middle of next week. There may even be a chance for accumulating snow next Wednesday night or Thursday. Early outlooks on temperatures indicate high temperatures to end next week may be in the teens with lows near 0. This will likely be around for Christmas.

