Wednesday forecast: Much colder with increasing clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After much needed rain to begin the week and a mild day yesterday, it’s going to feel more like winter the remainder of the week despite winter officially starting next Wednesday. Find the heavier coat, you’ll need it.

Taking Action:

Keep checking the forecast daily as there remains some uncertainty about next week’s weather pattern including if and when we might get snow as well as how cold it will be.

With the cold sticking around for a while, make sure you’re practicing heat safety precautions to avoid a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or the stove. Checking your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors especially if you didn’t do it when DST ended would be a good idea as well.



Confidence is high that Sunday will likely be the warmest day through Christmas day with upper 30s-low 40s. The other days it’s just going to be a matter of how cold, including next week with one model keeping temperatures only about 5-10 degrees below average while the other model is indicating temperatures 10-20 degrees below average.

As for snow, models are indicating some chances at different times next week as well as differences in how much snow we could potentially get. For this reason (low confidence) will keep the 8 day dry for now but check back daily for updates in case we have to put in a snow chance in at some point.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds SW/W 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: While some clearing is possible during the evening, clouds will increase by sunrise. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds W 15-30 mph. A few flurries can’t be ruled out in extreme northeast KS in the afternoon however no impacts are expected.

Friday will be even colder with several areas starting out with wind chills in the single digits with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts around 30 mph will continue.

The good news is both sun and lighter winds are expected this weekend. Still remaining cold on Saturday before warming up Sunday.

Next week brings another cold front through Monday, it’s just whether or not it gets reinforced especially Tuesday and Wednesday or if it warms back up on the two days. Then the uncertainty is how cold Thursday and Friday will be.

Christmas Day still remains in one model so this is likely going to change but it is indicating dry conditions with single digit temperatures in the morning and highs in the teens possible 20s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.