Washburn Rural, Highland Park girls nab big wins

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Tuesday night in Northeast Kansas of high school basketball.

Washburn Rural (G) def. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 54-45

Shawnee Mission Northwest (B) def. Washburn Rural, 58-51

Highland Park (B) def. Southeast Kansas City, 85-57

Highland Park (G) def. Southeast Kansas City, 68-9

Shawnee Heights (B) def. Basehor Linwood, 55-39

Shawnee Heights (G) def. Basehor Linwood, 48-40

Manhattan (B) def. Topeka High, 56-46

Topeka High (G) def. Manhattan, 75-42

Holton (B) def. Royal Valley, 47-26

Holton (G) def. Royal Valley, 59-50

