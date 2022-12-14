Washburn Rural, Highland Park girls nab big wins
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Tuesday night in Northeast Kansas of high school basketball.
Washburn Rural (G) def. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 54-45
Shawnee Mission Northwest (B) def. Washburn Rural, 58-51
Highland Park (B) def. Southeast Kansas City, 85-57
Highland Park (G) def. Southeast Kansas City, 68-9
Shawnee Heights (B) def. Basehor Linwood, 55-39
Shawnee Heights (G) def. Basehor Linwood, 48-40
Manhattan (B) def. Topeka High, 56-46
Topeka High (G) def. Manhattan, 75-42
Holton (B) def. Royal Valley, 47-26
Holton (G) def. Royal Valley, 59-50
