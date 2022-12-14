UPDATE: Beaver rescued in Keystone Pipeline oil spill

FILE - A pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.
FILE - A pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan.(EPA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A beaver has been rescued from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Mill Creek in Washington Co.

TC Energy says its ongoing efforts to clear an oil spill and recover 14,000 barrels continue following widespread rainfall. So far, nearly 3,000 barrels have been recovered.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials indicated that rainfall in the area did not have a negative impact on the containment of leaked oil from the Keystone Pipeline. It said its onsite team proactively prepared for the situation with a secondary dam and additional resources.

However, crews noted they are still working to mitigate challenging road conditions and have brought in more gravel and mats and will continue to limit traffic as allowable.

TC Energy said it continues to prioritize the safety of residents and the environment. Late Monday, it said crews rescued a beaver that had been impacted by the incident. The third-party environmental experts onsite are caring for the critter with specialized equipment and techniques.

So far, this is the only animal TC Energy has confirmed has been affected by the spill.

Meanwhile, the company indicated that vacuum trucks and crews continue to operate around the clock. It said multiple booms remain downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream - oil has not breached the containment area.

TC Energy also noted that the investigation into the cause of the leak remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses
Lights in the distant background represent traffic on Interstate 35 after a deer poaching...
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
FILE
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident while responding to a robbery...
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Matthew Cusumano
One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase
File
Parsons man sentenced to life in prison following child sex crimes convictions
Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical crews search an abandoned car floating in the Kansas River on...
Lawrence officials pull abandoned car out of Kansas River